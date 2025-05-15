Live
- Collector emphasises public awareness during mock drill
- Take steps to distribute groundnut seeds for Kharif: Collector
- Musk posts dance video of Tesla robot
- Disburse loans to beneficiaries under PM Surya Ghar: Collector
- TikTok Unveils ‘AI Alive’ to Animate Photos into Short Videos with Simple Prompts
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 15 May, 2025
- Paramita CBSE students excel in Class 10 results
- ‘Swift action needed for development in forest areas’
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes check the rates on 15 May, 2025
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes check the rates on 15 May, 2025
Jairaj Ispat team meets CM
Highlights
Vijayawada: Founder and MD of Jairaj Ispat Limited SK Goenka and his senior management team met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Jairaj Ispat...
Vijayawada: Founder and MD of Jairaj Ispat Limited SK Goenka and his senior management team met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Jairaj Ispat Limited is one of South India’s leading steel manufacturing companies, known for its high-quality TMT bars and structural steel products.
During the meeting, they discussed various aspects and opportunities concerning the steel industry in the state, along with the upcoming launch of Jairaj Ispat’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Kurnool. The interaction underscored the company’s commitment to supporting Andhra Pradesh’s industrial growth and employment generation.
Next Story