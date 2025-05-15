Jairaj Ispat team meets CM

Vijayawada: Founder and MD of Jairaj Ispat Limited SK Goenka and his senior management team met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Jairaj Ispat Limited is one of South India’s leading steel manufacturing companies, known for its high-quality TMT bars and structural steel products.

During the meeting, they discussed various aspects and opportunities concerning the steel industry in the state, along with the upcoming launch of Jairaj Ispat’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Kurnool. The interaction underscored the company’s commitment to supporting Andhra Pradesh’s industrial growth and employment generation.