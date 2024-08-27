Jakkampudi participates in Annadanam

Rajamahendravaram: YSRCP East Godavari district unit president Jakkampudi Raja participated as the chief guest in Annadanam programme organised for elders at the Manaviya Aikya Seva Association (MASA) old age home in the Satellite City of Rajamahendravaram, to celebrate the birthday of Taneti Srinivasarao, founder of MASA.

Speaking on the occasion, Raja said that he was deeply moved by the condition of the old age home and announced that the Jakkampudi Rammohan Rao Foundation would extend support for the maintenance and development of the MASA Old Age Home.

He praised Taneti Srinivasa Rao for helping others and commended MASA for establishing a home to support the needy elder.

Members of organisation Kaka, Kodi Kota, Thalupulu, and members of Dasari Helping Hands were present.