Jala Deeksha of TDP leaders in Rajavolu

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The TDP leaders complained that TDP National President and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was unjustly arrested by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who did not have the guts to face him in the public arena. In the pond of Rajavolu village of Rajahmundry rural mandal, TDP cadres of the rural constituency organized a Jala Deeksha in support of Nara Chandrababu Naidu and staged a naked demonstration and expressed strong protest against CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Matseti Prasad, President of Rural Mandal TDP, who led the agitation, said that Jaganpe Mohan Reddy's conspiracy was to put false cases before the elections and detain the opposition leaders in jail. He said that Jagan is bound to lose in the upcoming elections. TDP leaders warned that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy would take full responsibility for any harm done to Chandrababu and his family members.

Nimmalapudi Ramakrishna, Vajjan Kumar, Kantipudi Bobby, Palla Ramaswami Yadav, Neeli Koteswara Rao, Gali Venkateswara Rao, Chapala Venkata Rao, Angara Raju and others participated in this agitation.