Jalaarathi offered to Jhanjavati river

Parvathipuram: In a symbolic gesture of devotion and protest, the Janjhavathi Sadhana Samithi (JSS) performed ‘Jalaarathi’ (offering of water) at Jhanjavati river near Rajyalakshmipuram village, Komarada mandal in Parvathipuram district on Friday.

The event was led by Samithi president Chukka Bhaskar Rao, Action Committee convener Marisharla Malathi Krishnamurthy Naidu, advisor Bharathananda Swamiji, and working presidents Savarapu Rama Rao and Vangala Dali Naidu and others have taken part in this protest.

As part of the ritual, special prayers were performed to Ganga Mata using turmeric, flowers, with a heartfelt plea for the full realisation of Jhanjavati Project to provide irrigation water to the farmers of the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Samithi president Bhaskar Rao expressed deep disappointment that the Project has remained a mere election promise for over five decades. He criticised political leaders for repeatedly citing the Odisha dispute as an excuse after elections, despite making strong commitments before them.

He emphasised that with BJP-led governments currently in power in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and at the Centre, there is now a favorable political alignment to resolve the issue. He asserted that the people will no longer accept Jhanjavati as just another poll promise. Action Committee convener Krishnamurthy remarked that the completion of the Project would transform the backward region, reduce migration, and significantly boost agriculture.