Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan slams YSRCP govt., says party will come to power in 2024

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan made interesting remarks at the Jana Sena party's anniversary meeting in the Ippatam village of Mangalagiri in the Guntur district. Addressing the gathering, Pawan Kalyan started his speech by saying Jai Andhra, Jai Telangana and Jai Bharat. Pawan Kalyan said that everyone has a responsibility to save the state from going into darkness and revealed that questioning means fighting like brave soldiers for the establishment of a strong state by risking our lives for the welfare of the state. Pawan Kalyan has made it clear that the party will stand firm till the year 2024 to come to power and called on the party cadre to strive hard to bring the party into power.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan targeted the Jagan government saying that he hoped that Jagan would provide clean governance but there was no such government in the state. He said that he was not angry with the YSRCP leaders and ministers and opined that the people were facing many difficulties during the two-and-a-half years of the YSRCP rule. The actor turned politician said he would not personally attack the YSRCP.

Taking a dig at the government, Pawan Kalyan alleged that three lakh construction workers have fallen on the road due to sand policy in the state with 32 workers being killed. The Jana Sena chief has also criticised the YSRCP for changing its stand on capital after coming to the power. He said it is impossible to change the capital of the state after spending Rs. 3000 crore on it and opined that Amaravati would remain the capital of Andhra Pradesh.