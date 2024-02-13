Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to tour districts ahead of upcoming elections

The upcoming AP Legislative Assembly elections are being approached all all the parties are ambitiously gearing up. The YCP, which achieved a significant victory in the 2019 elections, is determined to replicate its success. For the TDP, this election is crucial as it suffered a major setback in the previous election. The Janasena party, which only won one seat in 2019, also faces the challenge of proving its existence in this election. Pawan Kalyan, the leader of Janasena, is planning a three-pronged strategy for the upcoming elections and special plans are being prepared accordingly.



The TDP and Janasena will be contesting together in the upcoming elections. Pawan Kalyan intends to cover all 175 constituencies as part of his election campaign. It is reported that he will visit each district three times. During his first visit, he will meet with party leaders, followed by meetings with local workers on the second visit. Finally, on the third visit, he will engage with the people of the constituency and campaign. The Jana Sena campaign committee is preparing plans to ensure that Pawan's visits follow this three-pronged strategy. From February 14 to 17, Pawan Kalyan will tour both the Godavari districts.

To facilitate extensive tours across Andhra Pradesh, Janasena is reportedly considering the use of a special helicopter for their election campaign. It is expected that helicopters will be utilized for trips to both Godavari districts. Janasena believes that using helicopters will enable them to cover all areas according to their schedule. The party is also in the process of identifying suitable landing areas for helicopters in the respective constituencies.