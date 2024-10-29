  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Jana Sena distributes kits with essentials to flood victims

Jana Sena distributes kits with essentials to flood victims
x

NTR district president of Jana Sena Party Samineni Udaya Bhanu distributing provision kits to the residents in Vijayawada on Monday

Highlights

Jana Sena party distributed provision kits to the flood victims of 38th division Kummaripalem in the city on Monday at a meeting organised at Punnami Ghat on the banks of River Krishna.

Vijayawada: Jana Sena party distributed provision kits to the flood victims of 38th division Kummaripalem in the city on Monday at a meeting organised at Punnami Ghat on the banks of River Krishna.

It may be recalled that the citizens of the 38th division submitted a representation in the Jana Vani programme at the party headquarters stating that they have not received any compensation though they had suffered the flood in the West Assembly Constituency.

Deputy Chief Minister in response to their plea suggested to the local leaders to provide some solace on behalf of the party.

Subsequently, NTR district Jana Sena party president Samineni Udaya Bhanu distributed provision kits worth Rs 4 lakh to the flood victims.

Each provision kit costing Rs 1200 includes rice, edible oil, red gram, wheat flour, tamarind, sugar and others.

Jana Sena leaders Mandali Rajesh, Dasari Satyanarayana, Badita Sankar, Koppineedi Suryanarayana Murthy, Garikipati Sivasankar, Mallpu Vijayalakshmi, Sanaka Prasad and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick