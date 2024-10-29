Jana Sena distributes kits with essentials to flood victims

Vijayawada: Jana Sena party distributed provision kits to the flood victims of 38th division Kummaripalem in the city on Monday at a meeting organised at Punnami Ghat on the banks of River Krishna.

It may be recalled that the citizens of the 38th division submitted a representation in the Jana Vani programme at the party headquarters stating that they have not received any compensation though they had suffered the flood in the West Assembly Constituency.

Deputy Chief Minister in response to their plea suggested to the local leaders to provide some solace on behalf of the party.

Subsequently, NTR district Jana Sena party president Samineni Udaya Bhanu distributed provision kits worth Rs 4 lakh to the flood victims.

Each provision kit costing Rs 1200 includes rice, edible oil, red gram, wheat flour, tamarind, sugar and others.

Jana Sena leaders Mandali Rajesh, Dasari Satyanarayana, Badita Sankar, Koppineedi Suryanarayana Murthy, Garikipati Sivasankar, Mallpu Vijayalakshmi, Sanaka Prasad and others were present.