Jana Sena gets glass tumbler symbol, Pawan thanks EC
The Central Election Commission has allocated the glass symbol once again to Pawan Kalyan's party Janasena, which has been seen as a positive development for the party.
In the previous general elections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Janasena candidates contested on the glass symbol in 137 seats in Andhra Pradesh and 7 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. The party has expressed gratitude to the Election Commission for this allocation, as it allows them to serve the people in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Pawan Kalyan, the leader of Janasena, has also clarified the party's alliance with the TDP. They will be meeting with the TDP and it is expected that honorable seats will be available for the alliance. Additionally, a Varahi Vijaya Yatra will be organized soon.
The statement by Jana regarding the allocation of the glass symbol and their readiness to contest in both states has created a sensation in Telugu politics.