Jana Sena has strong idealogy of social justice and fights for people, says Reddy Appalanaidu

Janasena Party, led by Pawan Kalyan, has a strong ideology of social justice and fighting for the rights of the common people. The party aims to bring about a positive change in society and work towards the betterment of the state. Pawan Kalyan's ambitions include winning in the upcoming 2024 elections and forming a government that prioritizes the needs of the people.

The recent joining of prominent individuals from Eluru to the Janasena party under the leadership of Reddy Appala Naidu shows the growing support for the party in the region. The party members are determined to work towards defeating the current government and bringing about a government that truly represents the interests of the people.









The party members have pledged to continue fighting for the issues facing the public in Eluru and to work towards creating a better future for the people of the state. With a strong leadership and dedicated members, Janasena aims to bring about positive change and make a difference in the political landscape of the state.