Jana Sena Jaggampeta incharge visits fire accident site, extends support to victims

A fire broke out in Rangavalli Nagar, Ramavaram village of Jaggampeta mandal, resulting in the complete destruction of seven houses.Patamshetty Suryachandra, the Janasena Party in-charge of Jaggampet constituency, visited the site of the accident to provide support and encouragement to the affected victims.

Addressing the gathering, Surya Chandra expressed his sorrow over the unfortunate fire accident that occurred in Ramavaram village. He blamed the government's negligence and lack of development in the area for the repeated incidents of such accidents. He emphasized that the authorities have failed to provide assistance to the residents in constructing permanent houses, leading to these unfortunate events.

Approximately 30 individuals from seven families were displaced as a result of this fire accident. All their personal belongings, including clothes and cooking utensils, were completely consumed by the fire. Therefore, Suryachandra appealed to anyone who is aware of this matter to come forward and assist the victims by providing clothes, cooking utensils, and any other necessary items. Furthermore, financial assistance in any amount is greatly appreciated.

The Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) promptly arrived at the scene and personally surveyed the extent of damage caused by the fire. He assured the victims that justice would be served and requested them to provide a written commitment of their trust in the authorities. However, if justice is not delivered to all the victims, the Jana Sena party plans to stage a relay hunger strike until their demands are met.