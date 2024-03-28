Jana Sena leader Chilakam Madhusudana Reddy apologises Dharmavaram people

Jana Sena Party State General Secretary Chilakam Madhusudana Reddy issued an apology to the people of Dharmavaram during a press meet held at his residence today. He expressed regret for not being able to fulfill all the promises made to the residents during the Save Dharmavaram program.

Reddy also took the opportunity to congratulate the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for appointing Satya Kumar Yadav as an ally candidate. Additionally, he announced plans to organize meetings with Janasena party leaders and activists to gather their opinions and feedback. He assured that these views will be presented to Janasena Party President Pawan Kalyan for consideration in decision-making processes.

Furthermore, Reddy emphasized the importance of incorporating the opinions of party activists and the guidance of Pawan Kalyan in making informed decisions. He pledged to communicate the final decisions based on these consultations to the public.

The apology and announcements made by Janasena Party State General Secretary Chilakam Madhusudana Reddy signal a commitment to transparency and accountability within the party's operations.