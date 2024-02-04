Jana Sena leader Reddy Appalanaidu flays Jagan over comments on Pawan

Reddy Appalanaidu expressed his anger towards Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for his inappropriate comments on Pawan Kalyan during a public meeting. In a press conference held at the Janasena Party office in Eluru Constituency, Naidu criticized the chief minister for spreading lies and deceiving the public.









He accused Reddy of being responsible for the death of his own uncle and questioned his actions and promises made during his tenure. Naidu also highlighted the damage done to various sectors, including education and healthcare, under Reddy's leadership. He criticized the chief minister for his alleged corruption and nepotism, as well as his involvement with criminal elements and media manipulation.





Naidu warned Reddy and his associates against attacking media representatives and vowed to support Pawan Kalyan in his fight for the welfare of the people. Naidu's statements were supported by other leaders of the Janasena Party present at the conference.