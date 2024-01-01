Jana Sena leaders celebrate New Year Celebrations in Dharmavaram

It seems that a grand New Year celebration took place at the residence of Chilakam Madhusudan Reddy, State General Secretary of Janasena Party in Dharmavaram town. Many members of the Janasena Party, including constituency in-charges, district committee members, and mandal presidents, attended the event.



The party leaders honored them with gifts, cut a cake, and distributed sweets. They also wished Chilakam Madhusudan Reddy a Happy New Year. Chilakam Madhusudan Reddy expressed his hope that the New Year would bring happiness and joy to everyone's families.

Several individuals from other political parties, such as 36 ward former councilor Venkata Reddy, Erri Swamy, Narayana Swamy, Venkataramudu, Gangadhar, Sriramulu, Srinivasulu, and Ramachandra, as well as many Telugu Desam Party leaders and activists, also participated in the celebration.















