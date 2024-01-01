Live
- Healthtech firm Pristyn Care’s revenue up 45% in FY23, losses at Rs 383 cr
- MP Santosh Kumar takes part in Green India Challenge
- MVA seat-share formula finalised, formal declaration soon: Supriya Sule
- Ervine returns; Mufudza, Akram included as Zimbabwe announce white-ball squads for Sri Lanka tour
- Politics of indecision threatens Taj Mahal
- MSIL Boutique inaugurated on the new year's Day
- Varun Dhawan welcomes New Year with fitness post
- Team ‘Bhimaa’ conveys NY wishes with an intense poster
- RBI Deputy Governor flags risks of using AI in banking sector
- India and Pakistan exchange list of Nuclear Installations: MEA
Just In
Jana Sena leaders celebrate New Year Celebrations in Dharmavaram
It seems that a grand New Year celebration took place at the residence of Chilakam Madhusudan Reddy, State General Secretary of Janasena Party in Dharmavaram town.
It seems that a grand New Year celebration took place at the residence of Chilakam Madhusudan Reddy, State General Secretary of Janasena Party in Dharmavaram town. Many members of the Janasena Party, including constituency in-charges, district committee members, and mandal presidents, attended the event.
The party leaders honored them with gifts, cut a cake, and distributed sweets. They also wished Chilakam Madhusudan Reddy a Happy New Year. Chilakam Madhusudan Reddy expressed his hope that the New Year would bring happiness and joy to everyone's families.
Several individuals from other political parties, such as 36 ward former councilor Venkata Reddy, Erri Swamy, Narayana Swamy, Venkataramudu, Gangadhar, Sriramulu, Srinivasulu, and Ramachandra, as well as many Telugu Desam Party leaders and activists, also participated in the celebration.