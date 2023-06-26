Jana Sena mulls for development of Godavari districts

Narasapuram: Janasena president Pawan Kalyan said that Janasena's Varahi Vijayatra in the joint East Godavari has received a great response. The reason for this is that everyone wants a change. He spoke in a meeting with party leaders at Narasapuram on Monday. This meeting was held with the leaders who contested on behalf of Janasena in various elections.

On this occasion, Pawan said that he has been working tirelessly in the political field since 2008. He said that the results are visible after a decade. He said that women voluntarily flocking to the Jana Sena meetings is a clear sign of change. "People asked me to don't leave politics in any situation in the last election.

I can't show it in saying words... I stand and show." he said.

He said that it is sad that education, medical, and employment opportunities remain in the hands of a few and the public has to beg for them. He said the objective behind the emergence of Janasena was to change that situation. He said that he is studying with experts to prepare a special master plan for the development of both erstwhile Godavari districts. He said that this study is being done on how to reduce pollution while maintaining income from various sectors.

He expressed concern that the pollution in Godavari districts is excessive. It is said that the waters of rivers and lakes in the Bhimavaram area are turning green. He warned that due to this, health problems will increase in the future. He commented that the income earned on Aqua, oils, and others at the expense of natural resources cannot be taken as a guarantee for people's livelihood. He said that there are many sacred places in Godavari region and a pilgrimage circuit should be developed by connecting them. He believes that measures should be taken for tourism development by organizing boat races in the canals of the Narsapur area in the style of Kerala. He made it clear that political will is necessary for all this to happen, and that is what is currently lacking in our state.

Where does the money for professional politicians come from? Pawan Kalyan asked. He said that those who do illegal contracts and business are ruling the politics and that is why corruption is prevailing in the public service sector. Pawan Kalyan said that he is running the Janasena as a movement without expropriation. He said that he is running the party without spoiling the trust and self-respect of the people and fans. The development also should be similar to this pollution-free, he said.

Pawan Kalyan warned that stupid and unilateral policies will lead to consequences. He felt that the lives of thousands of workers depended on the two-kilometer sand reach and their lives were destroyed due to arbitrary decisions taken by the rulers.

That is why he said that he is giving priority to careful study. He said that the decision was taken to give life insurance and health insurance policy to every family. Since we are giving it to the Janasena Party workers, we have decided to give the same policy to all the people, he explained.

Pawan Kalyan announced that it is Jana Sena's mission to declare Godavari districts as YCP-liberated areas.

He said that the YSRCP should not win even a single seat in the joint Godavari districts. He said that no other party has as many youths as Jana Sena. He called for an idea to use this energy as fuel and benefit future generations.

Party Political Affairs Advisor Nadendla Manohar said that attempts are being made to delete the names of Janasena workers from the voter lists. In this regard, the party leaders were asked to act with utmost vigilance.