Jana Sena questions restrictions on Vinayaka Chaviti celebrations

Ongole: The Ongole Parliament constituency president of the Jana Sena Party, Shaik Riyaaz alleged that the government is damaging the secular spirit in the State by imposing Covid restrictions only for the Vinayaka Chaviti, but conducting various functions, processions and gatherings of the YSR Congress party leaders.

Speaking in Ongole, Riyaaz said that the government is ordering the public to confine the Vinayaka Chaviti festival celebrations to their homes in the name of Covid regulations.

He questioned as to why the government wants to implement the restrictions on the Vinayaka Chaviti only while allowing the processions and meetings of leaders, group gatherings like paying respects to their leaders. He questioned whether the Chief Minister or his family members observed physical distance or wore masks at Idupulapaya, and why the officials didn't implement the restrictions at that time in true spirit.

Riyaaz advised the government officials to know why Bal Gangadhar Tilak wanted socially celebrating the Vinayaka Chaviti in pandals and how it helped in developing unity in diversity. He said that there was rich history of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with brotherhood in the State and the reasons the government showing for disrupting it were not genuine. He demanded that the government should rethink on its decision and allow the public to celebrate the festival together by observing physical distance, using hand sanitisers and wearing masks.