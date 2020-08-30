Jana Sena to file counter in High Court against capital shifting

Mangalagiri: Jana Sena Party has decided to file counter in connection with the cases being heard in Andhra Pradesh High Court over shifting of capital city, in the backdrop of the High Court order that the political parties if they are interested could file counter affidavits within three weeks.

A teleconference was conducted by party chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday with Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar, party general secretaries Thota Chandrasekhar, T Sivasankar and Bolisetty Satya and political secretary to party president P Hariprasad. Speaking on the occasion, Pawan Kalyan said thousands of farmers who gave their lands shall not be meted out injustice under any circumstances.

"We will file counter and stand up as a responsible political party till the end for the cause of farmers," he said.