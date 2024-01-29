Jana Sena to protest against demolition of library in Bobbili

Jana Sena alleged that the YCP government had demolished a library under the Bobbili municipality, under name of repairs. It said, even after two months, no progress has been made in rebuilding the library. To protest against the negligent attitude of the YCP government and municipal officials, who have deprived Bobbili of its prestigious library, a hunger strike will take place at Mana Bobbili NTR circle today, on January 29, 2024, at 8:30 am.

The hunger strike is organized by the Janasena Party. It will continue until the Municipal Commissioner provides a clear assurance regarding the notification of competitive exams and immediate repair of the library, along with the provision of necessary minimum facilities for students. We kindly request news coverage of this event.