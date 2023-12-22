Jana Sena will have no impact in AP likewise in Telangana election, APCC president

APCC President Gidugu Rudraraju said that Pawan Kalyan had no clarity on politics and ideology. Speaking to Sakshi Media in Delhi on Friday, he said that Pawan Kalyan's flop show in Telangana will be repeated in AP too.

Stating that Pawan Kalyan, BJP announced BC CM in Telangana, Gidugu Rydraraju asked whether Pawan and Chandrababu announce that they will make BC CM in AP too. "We will form an alliance with CPI and CPM for the upcoming AP assembly elections. There is a strategy meeting with AICC leaders soon on this issue," he says adding that Congress and CPI contested together in Telangana. Rudra Raju stated that Congress, CPI and CPM will contest in AP as an I.N.D.I.A alliance.

The APCC president said that BJP is suppressing the opposition voices and is killing democracy in the country and stated that Suspension of MPs in Parliament is proof of this.