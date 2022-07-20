Jana Sena's Janavani program postponed for a week as Pawan Kalyan fell ill

The Janavani Jana Sena Bharosa program organized by Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has been postponed for a week citing Pawan Kalyan has fell ill. Pawan, who recently toured both Godavari districts as part of the Janavani program suffering from fever along some key leaders of the party, program committee members and security personnel.

Therefore, the next Janavani will be held on July 31 instead of July 24, said Nadendla Manohar, chairman of the party's political affairs committee. He said that the details of the place, venue and other details of Janavani will be revealed soon.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan will organise a special program called Janavani-Janasena Bharosa every Sunday to know the hardships of the people in Andhra Pradesh. Three phases of Janavani programs have already been completed in Vijayawada and Bhimavaram. Pawan Kalyan is ready to organize two more programs in Rayalaseema and north Coastal Andhra. However, the program was postponed as the Pawan Kalyan fell ill.