Janardhan Reddy on inspection drive in Banaganapalle

Banaganapalle: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Roads & Buildings, Investments, and Infrastructure, BC Janardhan Reddy, undertook an extensive inspection tour of various development works across Banaganapalle town on Friday morning.

He toured several streets, reviewing the progress of ongoing civic works and assessing the needs of local residents. During the visit, the Minister inspected CC road and drainage development works worth Rs 68 lakh in Karnamuddin Colony, along with works costing Rs 60 lakh in Karim Bagh Street and Rs 70 lakh in Khajiwada and GM Talkies areas.

He directed officials to speed up the completion of these projects and offered several suggestions to improve their quality and execution. The Minister also instructed electricity department officials to remove old electric poles obstructing roads while installing new ones to ensure smooth traffic movement.

Later, he reviewed CC road and drainage works worth Rs.75 lakh in Peddapeerla Chowdi and Mangalvaram Peta. At Peddapeerla Chowdi, he proposed the construction of a new Anganwadi center building and asked officials to prepare detailed plans.

Local women brought various civic issues to his notice, to which the Minister responded positively, assuring necessary action.

He also expressed strong displeasure over unhygienic conditions and garbage accumulation in several parts of the town. Highlighting the need for public health measures during the monsoon season, Janardhan Reddy directed authorities to keep surroundings clean to prevent viral fevers, diarrhea, and other contagious diseases.

During his visit to the free mineral water plant in Karnamuddin Street, locals raised concerns about maintenance issues. The Minister assured them that repairs would be carried out soon to restore proper functioning of the facility.