Kovelakuntla: Road sand Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy visited Soudaradinne village on Monday to personally distribute NTR Bharosa social pensions to senior citizens. The minister went door-to-door, interacting with beneficiaries, checking on their well-being, and handing over pensions directly at their homes, ensuring a personal touch in the welfare programme.

During the visit, Minister Janardhan Reddy engaged with the villagers to understand local issues, including public amenities, infrastructure needs, and government service delivery. He emphasized the coalition government’s achievements, noting that over Rs.50,000 crore in pensions had been provided to beneficiaries across the state in just 17 months, highlighting the administration’s focus on welfare and inclusive development.

The minister also reminded that pensions had been increased from Rs.3,000 to Rs 4,000 per month immediately after taking office and are disbursed promptly on the 1st of every month to over 64 lakh beneficiaries. Additionally, a facility allowing seniors to receive three months’ pension in advance has been introduced, reflecting the government’s commitment to the comfort and welfare of the elderly population.