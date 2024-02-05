Janda Stupa inaugurated in West Godavari

Leaders of the Bhimavaram Organizer category, Prasad and Govinda Rao, the Presidents of the Janasena Units in Wards 18 and 19, respectively, inaugurated the Janda Stupa in West Godavari District. Kanakaraju Suri, the member of the State PAC, Dharmaraju, the President of the Unguturu Organizer category, and Chennamallu Chandrasekhar, the Town President, attended the event as special guests.

The ward presidents Bhasha, Shyam, Erramsetti Rajesh, Koochampudi Vasu, Siriginidi Hemant, Kaja Mohideen, S.K. Basha, M.D. Ali, S.K. Rafi, Aakula Mavullu, Sanku Mavullu, and Sunkar Naresh along with brave women soldiers were also present at the program.