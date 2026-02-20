JC inspects Anganwadi centre

Ongole: Prakasam district Joint Collector Kalpana Kumari undertook a wide-ranging inspection tour on Thursday, covering Kandukur town and Jarugumalli mandal.

In Kandukur, she visited Anganwadi centres in Uppucheruvu, Krishnanagar, and Vijayanagar Colony, inspecting maintenance records, food stock storage, and whether children were being served meals as per the prescribed menu. She interacted with children and their mothers, emphasising the government’s commitment to providing nutritious food from early childhood through Anganwadi centres and urging families to make full use of these services. She also visited the local Mandal Parishad Primary School, assessed students’ academic standards, and instructed teachers to provide focused attention to raise learning levels appropriate to each grade. Sub-Collector Himavamsi and other officials accompanied her.

Later, in Jarugumalli mandal, the Joint Collector reviewed the e-Crop registration process for paddy cultivation in K Bitragunta village. She urged all farmers to mandatorily register their crop details in the e-Crop system, as it serves as the basis for government subsidies and other benefits. She directed staff to ensure error-free data entry. District Agriculture Joint Director Srinivasarao and other officials were present.