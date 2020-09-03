JC Prasanti orders Coronavirus test for all villagers of Tammallamudi

Guntur: District joint collector P Prasanti on Wednesday visited primary health centre at Katrapadu village under Vatticherakuru mandal and inspected the records in the PHC and enquired about availability of medicines in the hospital.



Speaking on this occasion, she said as per government orders, the doctors would have to conduct medical tests on 15 categories of people. She sought to know the number of medical tests conducted for Covid suspects, primary and secondary contacts identified. She instructed the doctors to conduct Covid-19 tests as per instructions. She directed them to conduct medical tests on all the villagers in Tammallamudi under Vatticherakuru mandal where one Covid-19 case was reported. She instructed to conduct Covid-19 tests for persons above 70 years of age and below 10 years of age. Later, she visited Pedapalakaluru PHC.