JC: Transparent ration distribution underway

Vijayawada: Joint collector S Ilakkiya announced here on Tuesday that ration commodities are being distributed to cardholders with utmost transparency through fair price shops. She urged persons with disabilities and individuals aged 65 and above not to visit these shops, as dealers will deliver the provisions directly to their homes.

On Tuesday, JC Ilakkiya participated in the home delivery process, personally overseeing a dealer delivering commodities to a cardholder aged over 65 in LV Shastri Street, Sitarampuram in the city.

Following this, she inspected Ration Shop No 225, reviewing the status of commodity distribution. She examined the informative display boards and the arrangements for providing feedback via QR codes.

During the inspection, Joint Collector Ilakkiya stated that commodities are distributed to all cardholders through ration shops between the 1st and 15th of every month. She assured that for persons with disabilities and senior citizens aged 65 and above, home delivery of rations will be completed by 5th of every month, urging them not to worry.

Circle-2 ASO V Srinivasulu, Central Tahsildar M Venkataramaiah, RIs Bhagiratha, Manikanta, Krishna, and VROs accompanied the joint collector.