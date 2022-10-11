JEO reviews arrangements for Karthika Brahmotsavams

Tirupati: In connection with the ensuing annual Brahmotsavams of Goddess Padmavathi in Tiruchanur, TTD JEO Veerabrahmam reviewed the arrangements for the nine-day Utsavam. He along with officials inspected the shrine, Panchami Theertha mandapam and other related areas where preparations are on for the Utsavams.

The annual religious festival will be held from November 20 to 28. At Panchamitheertha Mandapam, the JEO reviewed on engineering works, distribution of Annaprasadam, health and sanitation, medical facilities, transportation, security and parking, publicity arrangements to be made for ensuing annual mega fete, which is taking place with the participation of pilgrim public after a two year hiatus due to Covid pandemic.

He later inspected the mada streets, entry and exit points for Padma Sarovaram on the day of Panchami Theertham, traffic regulations etc. Superintendent Engineer Satyanarayana, DyEO Lokanatham, Executive Engineer Manoharam, General Manager Transport Sesha Reddy, Additional Health Officer Dr Sunil, AVSO Shailendra and other officials were also present.