Jet Ski rides soon at Suryalanka Beach

Guntur: In the days to come, Suryalanka Beach would be on par with international standards to attract more domestic and international tourists. The AP Tourism Department proposes the introduction of water scooters to go on a ride in the sea.



For ages, the Suryalanka beach is the most convenient sea to take bath or to go for a joy ride in the sea.

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department has already constructed the resort with number of cottages and restaurant and for the tourists to stay or dine while visiting the beach. A nice bar is attached to the restaurant for the tipplers. The tourists may come to beach for the weekend and stay a couple of days.

A good food court with mouth-watering delicacies is available near the sea. Tourists from Telangana in general and software employees in particular land over here for the weekend recreation to skip their routine work back at Hyderabad.





The Tourism department recently conducted the two-day Suryalanka beach festival on January 11 and 12 and even conducted cultural programmes apart from sports events by the district administration.

Apart from the weekend of days of Saturday and Sunday, everyday tourists visit Suryalanka Beach. For Maha Shivaratri and Karthika Pournima several lakhs of devotees visit the beach and take holy bath in the sea.

A number of groups of students land here to play games on the seashore.

The APSRTC operates special buses to Suryalanka Beach for the Maha Shivaratri festival and Karthika Paurnami. Cab service is available from Guntur city.

Plans are afoot by the State government to develop Suryalanka Beach, Kotappakonda and Kondaveedu Fort as a tourist hub in the district.





The tourists who visit the beach will also go to Kotappakoda and visit the famous Trikoteshwara Swamy Temple on the hillock of the Kotappakonda and perform Puja to the presiding deity. The eco-park on the hillock is an added attraction for the visitors. From there, they also tend to visit the historical Kondaveedu Fort. They will see Kathula Bavi, Lord Narasimha Swamy temple and tanks atop the hillock of the fort of Kondaveedu.

APTDC Divisional Manager Ch Srinivasa Rao said, "We will revive operation of the twelve-seat boat in Krishna river very soon. Similarly, we will revive operations in Bhavani Island. All the 27 rooms at Suryalanka Beach will be reserved on Saturday and Sundays. We have also taken up the renovation work to the cottages and more cottages are also coming up soon."