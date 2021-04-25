Jewellery shops closed in Vijayawada till May 3

VIJAYAWADA: Gold and silver traders have decided to close down the shops and workshops form April 26 to May 3 in the wake of spiralling Covid cases in the city and the State.

Vijayawada old city is well known for gold and silver shops and making gold articles. The traders under the auspices of Bezawada Jewellers and Bullion Merchants Association and the Vijayawada Bullion Merchants Association decided to shut down the shops till May 3.

It may be noted that more than 500 Covid cases were reported in Krishna district in the past few days in the second wave of the Covid pandemic. Keeping in view of the safety of traders, workers and customers, the traders decided to close the shops and stop the trading activity.

Jewellery shops in Two-Town are well known for readymade gold articles and One-Town shops for making gold and silver articles.