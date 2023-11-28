JioAirFiber services expanded in AP

Vijayawada: Reliance Jio has announced the expansion of the JioAirFiber services, its integrated and high-speed broadband in Andhra Pradesh, according to a communiqué from its office here on Monday. JioAirFiber services are now available in 45 cities across the State. With the expansion of the services, several JioAirFiber connections have been established at customer premises in all these cities. “The expansion of JioAirFiber services in Andhra Pradesh solidifies Jio’s commitment to provide cutting-edge connectivity solutions to the youth of the State,” said a Jio spokesperson.



JioAirFiber plans offer unlimited data at 30 Mbps speed for Rs 599, 100 Mbps speed plans at Rs 899 and Rs 1199. All these plans offer 550+ digital TV channels and subscription to popular OTT apps. While 14 popular OTT platforms are available with Rs 599 and Rs 899 plans, the Rs 1,199 plan offers access to 16+ popular OTT apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime and Jio Cinema Premium.

The JioAirFiber provides digital entertainment, Broadband, Smart home service and in addition home devices at no extra cost.