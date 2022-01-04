JNTU alumni to set up Innovation Makers Laboratory by April

Anantapur: JNTUA is establishing an Innovation Makers Laboratory in the campus with the patronage of its 1979-83 Alumni soon with a total project outlay of Rs 50 lakhs to serve the alma-mater by catering to the needs of student community in enhancing employability and entrepreneurial skill development.

The laboratory will provide a strong foundation through hands-on training programmes to the students, researchers, faculty members and industry professionals. Besides the laboratory will promote and guide the aspiring entrepreneurs in their chosen area of interest, design and development of prototypes products, solutions for domains such as, healthcare, agriculture, clean-water, energy and environment. It will also offer value added-academic support to undergraduate, post-graduate and Ph D scholars of university.

One of the chief coordinators from 83-batch Alumni Tentu Sathyanarayana said that in the first phase Rs 15 lakh was mobilised and ready for deployment. In the second phase, another Rs 15 lakh will be mobilised through CSR funds from their illustrious 79-83 batch successful entrepreneurs and through contribution from others in the batch. In the 3rd phase, Rs 20 lakh will be mobilised through their illustrious 79-83 batch-mates settled abroad and through contribution from others in the batch. Another chief coordinator from 83-batch Alumni, Prof T Thyagarajan said the creation of facility under InnoLab-83 will be done in three phases. In Phase-1 (Dec 2021 –April 2022): Computers, Software related to Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, UPS, Furniture, Networking, and Safety equipment will be procured which will be coordinated by Ramakanth Desai. In Phase -2 (April 2022-August 2022): Power Supply, CRO, DSO, MSO, Soldering Stations, DMM,

Electronic Workstation, IOT Platform and accessories, PCB Printer (one each); electronic measuring instruments, router, working table and other accessories will be procured.

In Phase-3(August 2022 –Dec 2022): Portable Table Top Power tools, 3 D Printer, Laser Cutting, Lathe and Milling machine, Rapid Prototyping machine, Mechanical tools, Mini air compressor and Mechatronics tools such as: CAD/CAM/3D Printer softwares etc will be procured.

Rector Prof M Vijaya Kumar said establishing Innovation Makers Lab was the need of hour and assured to extend full cooperation to the 83-batch alumni to establish InnoLab-83 including: provision of space, identifying a senior faculty member as coordinator, employing 2 lab assistants and taking care of civil/electrical maintenance and repair periodically.

Registrar Prof C Sashidhar and Principal Prof P Sujatha informed that Prof V Narayana Rao (from 79-83 Alumni) will help as liaison officer between JNTUA and 79-83 batch alumni. They said that the first phase inauguration was planned during April and the grand inauguration: of Innovation Makers Lab (InnoLab-83) during June. They also thanked the 83- Batch Alumni for their magnanimous gesture.