JNTU Engg College to celebrate diamond jubilee fete from Dec 16

Anantapur: The 75-year-old JNTU College of Engineering originally established in 1946 at Chennai, was shifted to Anantapur under the post-World War-2 reconstruction programme. Said to be the oldest engineering college in the state, the college had has produced excellent engineering graduates most of whom are in abroad and in the prestigious defence institutions and graduated into engineering scientists in ISRO, DRDO and in Defence Research organisations. The college functioned at Guindy, Madras for 2 years and in 1948 it was relocated to Anantapur town.

The present college buildings were built in 1958 and ever since, the college was the home to producing engineering graduates of par excellence. The buildings include the administrative block, laboratories, engineering departments, library and hostel blocks. For 25 years, the college remained affiliated to S V University, which produced distinguished alumni, who are holding high positions, in India and abroad. Fortified with the traditional values and dedicated spirit of staff and the students, the fame of the college spread to distant shores. In 1972, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) was formed and the college became a constituent college of the newly founded JNTU. The founding of JNT University ushered the technical education into a new era.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, film playback singer SP Balasubramanyam, ISRO Scientist Sateesh Reddy and Industrialist Ravindra Reddy were among the distinguished alumni of the college.

Spread in a sprawling 200 acres of land, the university provides a serine study atmosphere away from the dust and din of the town. The college has an excellent library with hundreds of international journals, textbooks and reference manuals. The college offers multiple courses in engineering including 4-year B Tech regular programmer in the disciplines of civil engineering, mechanical engineering, electronics and electrical engineering, computer science engineering and chemical engineering.

Engineering College Principal P Sujatha told The Hans India that she is privileged to preside over the college as its chief administrator at such a time as this in the history of the college. "I am overwhelmed to celebrate the rich legacy of the college," she added during an interaction with The Hans India. The college will be celebrating the diamond jubilee event for 3 days from December 16-18. The university has a rich education culture with discipline among students and quality education that reflects on the students' performance as well as the faculty-student interface.

Vice-Chancellor J Ranga Janardhan and Registrar Sashidhar and Rector Vijay Kumar are the moving force behind the continuance of the college excellent performance.