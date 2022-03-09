JNTU-Kakinada to hold convocation today

Kakinada: As many as 1.12 lakh undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph D degrees will be awarded for the academic years of 2018–19 and 2019-20 at the Convocation of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Kakinada (JNTU-K) to be held on Wednesday. Former BEL CMD Vadlamani Venkata Rama Sastry will be conferred Honorary Causa by JNTU-K.

JNTU-K Vice-Chancellor Prof GVR Prasada Raju announced here on Tuesday that the 8th Convocation will be held at JNTU-K campus on Wednesday in Kakinada.

Governor and Chancellor of the University Dr Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will preside over the event, while former CMD of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Vadlamani Venkata Ramana Sastry will deliver the Convocation address. Education Minister Dr Adimulapu Suresh will be the special guest of honour.

As many as 67 gold medals will be presented at the 8th Convocation of JNTU-K, which is being conducted after a gap of two years. Among the total degrees, 86,950 will be awarded for B Tech alone, 4,250 for B Pharmacy and 7,250 for M Tech, 29 for B Arch, 10,020 MBA, 1,774 MCA, 556 M Pharmacy, 30 BBA, 42 MSIT, 2 MS, 263 Ph D, 55 gold medals and 12 Endowment awards for academic years 2018-19 and 2019-20.