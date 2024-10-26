JNTU signs MoU with MSME tech centre

Vizianagaram: JNTU University Vizianagaram has signed an MoU with MSME tech centre (society), Government of India, on Friday which helps the students of the institution to learn several skills and enhance the opportunities to get good jobs. The MSME skill development society based at Visakhapatnam is funded by World Bank and it supports the technical education sector by providing several skills to the students of various branches.

The MSME society will help the students of the JNTU in improving their skills and obtain good placements in reputed organisations.

The objective of this MoU is to develop skilled manpower in the specialised domain of CAD/CAM,CNC Technologies, Automation, Embedded Systems, Industry 4.0, and carrier-oriented courses and through the conduct of short-long training programmes for students, faculty and industry professionals.

The MoU is also intended to enhance the relationship between the two institutions through the promotion and development of collaborative research programmes, academic and cultural exchange programmes and other cooperative activities in the areas of mutual interest and benefit.

It is also meant to leverage the expertise of both institutions to achieve scale and depth in the areas of operation. To conduct collaborative research and joint academic programmes, exchange of documentation, research materials, publications and information in fields of mutual interest.