JNTU Vizianagaram students get 136 offer letters

Vizianagaram: JNTU College of Engineering, Vizianagaram, is competing with other colleges and getting best placements. The college got 136 placements for 360 students in 2019 academic year.

Mechanical, ECE, EEE, Metallurgy, Civil, Information technology are some of the top branches here and the college has excellent infrastructure including computers, labs and even teaching staff. Many MNCs are arriving and in June this year, the college entered MoU with "NatSoft" Corporation, who are pioneers in Blockchain technology.

It will nurture the skills of students and help them to get into jobs. Under the MoU, one-week online faculty development programme on 'MOODLE Learning Management System' is organised. The college also entered an MoU with EduSkills to get associated with global academy programmes offered by CISCO Networking Academy, Blue Prism Aacademy, AWS Academy and RED HAT Academy.

Over 75 students completed CISCO Networking Training and are waiting for placements. Even it has MoU with Sarda Metals & Alloys Ltd. This year, the management is expecting more than 300 placements with good salary offers. Prof G Swami Naidu, principal of the college, stated even during the lockdown, we conducted several webinars and symposiums to enhance the skills of teachers and students.

In 2019, our students got average package of Rs 4 lakh and highest was Rs 12 lakh. "This year, we are expecting more than 300 placements. Our aim is to reach top ten colleges in AP by providing the jobs as well as quality education," he said.