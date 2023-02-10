JNTUA 1958-63 batch students go down the memory lane

Anantapur: JNTUA College of Engineering, electrical engineering 1958-63 alumni batch met on Thursday on the college campus after a gap of 50 years. The students, who are now in their 60's, recalled the good old days of their life in their 20's. The students went down the memory lane reminiscing the beautiful relationships they nurtured with their teachers and co-students and the healthy relations they enjoyed between boy and girl students. Every classroom, library room and every place where they spent sipping tea were the most memorable days, the students recalled.

Vice Chancellor Prof G Ranga Janardhana lighted the lamp and spoke on the occasion, saying that alumni were the backbone of the College and University.

He requested the alumni to guide the present students in the campus and also share their work experiences. 1958-63 batch president Sankar Reddy spoke on the occasion asking the alumni to join hands for college development.

Another alumni member Prof K Balaveera Reddy, former Vice Chancellor of VTU, Karnataka described the alumni as the ambasadors of the institute. This batch will help the students to develop their skills, he said.

Balakrishna Murthy has explained about the implementation of Japanese technology in the campus. Registrar Prof C Sashidhar, Principal Prof P Sujatha, Prof E Kesava Reddy, Prof R Bhavani, Prof H Sudarsana Rao, Retired Prof D Sai Baba Reddy, alumni batch students Bhushan Goud, Janardhan Reddy, Sivarama Krishna and other members and directors of university, heads of the departments and faculty members participated in the programme.