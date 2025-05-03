JNTUA and Smart Bridge ink MoU to boost students’ skills

Anantapur: Anantapur Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today with M/s Smart Bridge Education Services Private Limited, Hyderabad to promote skill development among engineering students. The MoU was formally signed in the presence of Prof. H. Sudarshana Rao, Vice-Chancellor of JNTUA, Prof. S. Krishnayya, Registrar, and representatives from Smart Bridge.

The partnership aims to implement Experiential Learning and Virtual Internship Programs across all affiliated and constituent engineering colleges under JNTUA.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. H. Sudarshana Rao emphasized that the collaboration would be highly beneficial for students to enhance their skills in emerging technologies. He encouraged students to utilize this opportunity to gain hands-on experience and improve their employability. He further added that the MoU will also contribute significantly to the development of soft skills among students. The signing ceremony was attended by Prof. N. Devanna (OSD to VC), Prof. S.V. Satyanarayana (Director of Academic Planning), Prof. C. Shobha Bindu, Prof. P. Chennareddy (Principal), and Ms. Sridevi Sira, representative from Smart Bridge Education Services. This collaboration marks a strategic step towards bridging the gap between academic learning and industry expectations for engineering students.