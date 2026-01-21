JNTUK central zone men’s cricket tourney begins

Chirala: The JNTUK Central Zone Men’s Cricket Tournament commenced at St Ann’s College of Engineering and Technology here, college secretary Vanama Ramakrishna Rao and correspondent Srimantula Lakshmana Rao announced on Tuesday. Chirala constituency MLA Madduluri Malakondaiah inaugurated the tournament.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA assured full support to sports and sportspersons. He said that victories and defeats are a natural part of sports and advised players to treat setbacks as motivation for future success.

College Principal Dr K Jagadeesh Babu informed that the opening match was played between VKR & VNR Engineering College, Gudivada, and Prakasam Engineering College, Kandukur. Opting to bat first, Prakasam Engineering College scored 83 runs, while VKR & VNR Engineering College, Gudivada, secured victory by two wickets.

Later, Physical Education Director Annam Srinivas Rao highlighted the significance of the JNTU Central Zone Men’s Cricket Tournament. He stated that teams from 51 colleges across the JNTU Kakinada zone are participating in the tournament. Dr C Subbarao, Director (Accreditations), RV Ramana Murthy, Manager (Administration), heads of various departments, faculty members, and students also participated.

Chirala MLA Madduluri Malakondaiah inaugurating a cricket match at St Ann’s College in Chirala. Dr K Jagadeesh Babu, College Principal, Dr C Subbarao, Director (Accreditations), RV Ramana Murthy, Manager (Administration), Physical Education Director Annam Srinivas Rao and others are also seen