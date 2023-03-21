Job fair for polytechnic students on March 24, 25

Vijayawada (NTR district): Andhra Pradesh Technical Education Commissioner Chadalavada Naga Rani informed that a job fair will be organised for the polytechnic passed students on March 24 and 25 in Ongole.

In a statement here on Monday, Naga Rani said that 200 Technician Apprentices would be hired by HL Mando Anand India, which is a part of Halla group of companies and are specialists in the chassis systems consisting

of brakes, suspension and steering.

HL Mando is a global company with operations spread over Korea, USA, Brazil, Germany, Japan, China, India and many other countries. It conducts business with major Automobile companies of the world-- Hyundai, General Motors, Ford, Volkswagen, Audi, Chevrolet, KIA, Suzuki, etc.

Naga Rani said the diploma passed out students in 2020, 2021 and 2022 academic years can attend for the written test and interviews to be held at DA Government Polytechnic College in Ongole. She said all male students, who have passed Mechanical, Automobile & Electrical and all female students, who have passed Mechanical, Automobile, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation, Computer with minimum 60 per cent overall aggregate, are eligible to attend the

job fair. Selected candidates will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 14,050 for a period of one year with subsidised facilities. After one year, based on performance they will be absorbed into the company on rolls.

The Commissioner said interested students can contact officials on phone numbers 8870985062 and 8985872905 for more details. A delegation of the Technical Education Department met with the representatives of HL Mando Anand India on Monday and discussed the details of the job fair.