Job Mela tomorrow

Vizianagaram : District administration is conducting a Job Mela on Friday for the benefit of employees and industrialists on a single dais. Diatrict employment and training officer D.Aruna said that they are conducting Job Mela to recruit people for about 240 posts in various organisations here.

She said that Apollo Tyres, Popular Shoe Mart and Modern India foods are recruiting around 240 employees in various levels and the interested youth can attend the Job Mela at M R College with their details. They can register their names in the following website also https://employment.ap.gov.in.

For further details they can call the mobile number 89191 79415 and clear their doubts.