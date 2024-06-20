Live
- MLA Uma distributes school kits to students
- S. Korea seizes cargo ship on suspicion of violating UN sanctions on N. Korea
- US: Two dead in plane crash in Alaska
- BSF recovers two China-made Pak drones in Punjab
- All eligible farmers will be covered in 15 days, says Majhi
- Sensex trades flat after opening in green
- Fall in wealth exodus amid robust GDP growth
- Air pollution claimed 8.1mn lives in 2021
- ‘Confident of return to power in Maharashtra’
- Surama files nomination for Odisha Assembly Speaker
Just In
Job Mela tomorrow
Highlights
Vizianagaram : District administration is conducting a Job Mela on Friday for the benefit of employees and industrialists on a single dais. Diatrict employment and training officer D.Aruna said that they are conducting Job Mela to recruit people for about 240 posts in various organisations here.
She said that Apollo Tyres, Popular Shoe Mart and Modern India foods are recruiting around 240 employees in various levels and the interested youth can attend the Job Mela at M R College with their details. They can register their names in the following website also https://employment.ap.gov.in.
For further details they can call the mobile number 89191 79415 and clear their doubts.
