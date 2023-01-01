Jogi dares Naidu for open debate on BC welfare

Vijayawada: Minister for housing Jogi Ramesh said people of Backward Classes will teach a lesson to TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu in 2024 elections. He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving priority to BCs, made 82,000 BCs as public representatives following the principles of social justice and empowerment and added that BCs, SC, STs and minorities are supporting Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Stating that he was accepting a challenge by Naidu for an open debate with him on BC welfare during YSRCP rule, the minister said that he was ready for debate in the presence of people and media.

Addressing the media at party central office in Tadepalli, Jogi Ramesh dared Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to field candidates in all 175 constituencies to face the elections. He said that the YSRCP will win all the 175 seats in the state.

Referring to Kandukuru stampede deaths, the minister alleged that Naidu was responsible for Kandukuru deaths and he should be arrested immediately. He said police should arrest Naidu holding him responsible for Kandukuru incident as the craze for publicity of TDP led to the mishap. The minister said TDP chief was a power monger and he doesn't bother about the safety of people.