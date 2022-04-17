Jogi Ramesh assumes office as housing minister

Vijayawada: Jogi Ramesh assumed office as minister for housing at the Secretariat on Saturday. He signed first file for construction of one lakh houses to poor women in Visakhapatnam and second file on increasing the number of cement bags supplied to housing beneficiaries from existing 90 bags to 140 bags.

Speaking on the occasion, the housing minister said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy set a task of providing 31 lakh houses to poor women in the state.

He said housing got top priority under Navaratnalu and the state government was committed to provide shelter to all the eligible people. He praised Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving priority to weaker sections in empowering politically. Minister for social welfare Meruga Nagarjuna, Housing Corporation managing director Bharat Gupta, MLC Talasila Raghuram, MLAs D Nageswara Rao, Rakshana Nidhi, former minister Vellampalli Srinivas and others were present.