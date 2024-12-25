Joint teams from AP, TG destroy illicit liquor

Vijayawada: Under the direction of Rahul Dev Sharma, director of enforcement of Andhra Pradesh, joint operations were conducted by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana state officials in various border villages of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana of Yetapaka mandal on Wednesday to prevent illicit liquor distilling operations. After gathering intelligence on the illicit distilling operations in the villages across the mandal of Yetapaka, the officials of both the states raided the villages of Gunduvari Gudem and Pichhukulapadu on Tuesday.

The officials found 18,500 litre fermented wash and destroyed the same along with 100 drums and al-uminium utensils. They seized 200 litre of illicitly distilled (ID) liquor.

As part of the drive, the officials conducted village-level awareness meetings with the residents of Gunduvari Gudem and Pichhukulapadu in Yetapaka mandal to educate them about the ill-effects of con-suming illicitly distilled liquor and to promote public health and safety.

The state government has been steadfast in its commitment to eradicate illicitly distilled liquor to protect public health and ensure the well-being of its citizens.

Senior officials including Singamsetty Madhu of STF, AP, Ganesh, AC enforcement, Khammam, Nagara-hul, AES, Rampachodavaram, Karamchand, AES, Kothagudem, Bhanu circle inspector of STF, AP and the revenue officials from Yetapaka mandal participated in the intensive programme.

The AP teams include 12 members in two teams of AP STF, five members of Rampachodavaram team, five members of Chinturu, seven members of AC enforcement team from Anakapalli, six members of Yetapaka police, 20 members of CRPF team from Yetapaka and 10 labourers from the department. The Telangana teams include seven members of AC enforcement of Khammam, seven members of AES from Kothagudem, SHOs from Palvancha, Amanuguru and Bhadrachalam, and six members of Dum-mugudem police.