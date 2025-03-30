Journalist Prakash receives Patanjali award

Vizianagaram : Senior journalist Tadi Prakash has been honoured with the KNY Patanjali Memorial Award for his unparalleled contributions to journalism.

The award was presented on Saturday in Vizianagaram by the KNY Patanjali Cultural Society, with President Bheesettu Babjee, Secretary NK Babu, and others in attendance.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Chandu Subba Rao said that Patanjali’s writing style would ensure his place in the literary world forever, calling him a pioneer in literature. Writer Koccherla Kota Jagadeesh remarked on Prakash’s vast experience in journalism and his close association with Patanjali, stating, “Prakash is the most suitable person to receive this award.”

Bheesettu Babjee added that Patanjali has forged a unique path with his specialised writings, securing a permanent place in the hearts of book lovers. Tadi Prakash expressed that he had a 15-year association with Patanjali and learned a great deal from the esteemed writer. VMK Lakshmana Rao, B Nagendra Prasad, K Amaraiah, G Gurunath, and others were present.