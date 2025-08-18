Journalists’ role is vital in social development

Vizianagaram: District Collector Dr BR Ambedkar emphasized that journalists play a vital role in the development of society. While speaking in 68th Foundation Day celebrations of the Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ), held here, he said that Journalist are playing responsible role in enlightening the public in many ways.

Ambedkar lauded journalists for their relentless efforts in serving public welfare and societal development despite facing many challenges. “Journalism is a profession full of trials, but it alone has the power to bring out both the good and the bad in society,” he said. He assured support in addressing journalists’ issues and promised to contribute towards the payment of health insurance premiums for local journalists.

Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal, in his remarks, acknowledged the significant cooperation extended by journalists to the police department. He announced that vehicle stickers with QR codes would soon be issued to journalists to prevent misuse and counter forgeries.

Khaleel Baba praised journalists for risking their lives in the line of duty and urged the government to extend greater support to the families of journalists, especially those with limited income. As part of the celebrations, around 90 senior journalists who have completed 30 years of service were felicitated by the Collector and SP with mementos in recognition of their contributions to thefield.