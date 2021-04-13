JP Nadda vows significant change in Andhra Pradesh

Nellore: BJP national president JP Nadda came down heavily on both ruling and opposition parties for their failure in addressing long-pending issues of Rayalaseema and said if the people support BJP candidate, it would be a good beginning for a significant change in the scenario in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a public meeting at Naidupet in the district as part of Tirupati Lok Sabha election campaign on Monday, he said the region had witnessed the ruling of NT Rama Rao, K Vijayabhaskar Reddy, N Chandrababu Naidu, K Kiran Kumar Reddy, and now Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy who belong to the region but failed to resolve its issues. Telugu Ganga, Handri-Neeva, Galeru-Nagari, and many other projects have been started decades ago and still were incomplete, he pointed out.

Nadda said the Centre had sanctioned Rs 30,000 crore under PM Awas Yojana for constructing around 20 lakh houses, extended 5.56 lakh crores for development of the state besides announcing funding to make four cities as smart ones. Stating that the Centre had given more than Rs 3 lakh crores for Polavaram project, he wondered why the ruling party had failed to focus on other irrigation projects in Rayalaseema region on fast track.

He said the ruling YSRCP is mired in corruption, leading to bad governance. Many temples were attacked in around 150 instances and still, no one was booked which indicates their religious preferences and bias and said even conversions have been taking place without hindrance even though the party is claiming to be secular.

The BJP national president said the rampant corruption of the ruling party is related to land, sand, roads, ports, and all categories and they consider it as government-sponsored corruption. The state government utilised Rs 4 lakh crores of debts just within two years. He said the region witnessed regimes of TDP, YSR Congress and the BJP would change the state significantly in terms of development and the beginning should start with victory from Tirupati byelection. He sought support for the party nominee K Ratna Prabha and the Jana Sena-BJP front would work for the development of the region jointly. Former minister and party leader D Purandeswari translated the speech of the BJP president.

Party candidate, state president Somu Veerraju, party leaders Purandeswari, T G Venkatesh, C M Ramesh, Vakati Narayana Reddy, G V L Naramsimha Rao and others were present.