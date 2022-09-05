Jr NTR will not campaign for BJP, says MP Raghurama Krishna Raju

Delhi: Disagreeing with Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju, YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishna Raju on Sunday evening said that Tollywood actor Jr NTR will never campaign for the BJP in next elections.

"Why Jr NTR will risk his image at the height of his career as he will be losing fans belonging to certain sections if he speaks in support of the BJP candidates in ensuing elections," he analysed and stated that Jr. NTR will join the TDP after 20 years if he really wants to start his journey in politics.

On Sunday, Somu Veerraju mentioned that the BJP will use the image of Jr. NTR in upcoming elections to be held in the two Telugu states. He clarified that the BJP will never forge an alliance with the TDP to contest next Assembly elections. The MP further said that Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has good relations with BJP top leaders.