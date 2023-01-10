JSP activists are anti-social elements: Minister Ambati

Narasaraopet: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu questioned Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan to explain as to why his party activists tried to stop him from visiting Dachepalli.

The Minister was going to Dachepalli to inaugurate a few development works.

Addressing the media in Dachepalli town of Palnadu district on Monday, the Minister alleged that JSP activists prevented him from the tour to get media coverage. He pointed out that JSP leaders will raise their voice only when TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu will get problems. Otherwise they remain silent, he ridiculed. Ambari warned JSP leaders to change their attitude and style of functioning, otherwise they have to face wrath of the people.

Referring to Pawan Kalyan, Minister Ambati Rambabu said that Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan are working together from the beginning. He criticised that Pawan Kalyan has been trying to protect the interests of Chandrababu. He termed the JSP activists are anti-social elements and not fit for politics.

Responding to the comments of Minister Ambati Rambabu, TDP Guntur urban president Degala Prabhakar said that Kapus have already boycotted Ambati Rambabu and warned the latter to keep his tongue in control. He predicted that YSRCP will wash away in the next elections for implementing anti-people policies.