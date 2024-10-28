JSP, BJP netaseyeing berths in Upper House

Guntur: TDP, BJP,JSP have come forward to field their candidates in the ensuing Rajya Sabha bypolls to be held very soon.

TDP is planning to field former MP Galla Jayadev, who was elected to the Lok Sabha twice from Guntur Lok Sabha constituency.

BJP is exerting pressure on the TDP to allot one Rajya Sabha seat in the coming Rajya Sabha bypolls. The BJP is in favour of fielding former Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy who unsuccessfully contested from Rajampet Lok Sabha in the recent general elections.

Similarly, the JSP wants to field Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan’s brother K Nagababu.

The latter planned to contest from Anakapalli Lok Sabha or Anakapalli Assembly constituency in the general elections held earlier this year. Due to political reasons, he did not contest. He seems to be keen on getting elected to the Rajya Sabha, it is learnt. JSP leaders are reportedly exerting pressure on him to secure a Rajya Sabha berth. According to the sources in the TDP, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has already given his nod to former Lok Sabha MP Galla Jayadev’s candidature for Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, the BJP high command is in favour of fielding former Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh N Kiran Kumar Reddy for the upper house of the Parliament.

This move would attract the leaders belonging to Reddy community to leave the YSRCP and join BJP.

YSRCP Rajya Sabha members Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao, Beeda Mastan Rao and R Krishnaiah resigned from their Rajya Sabha posts and expressed dissatisfaction over the YSRCP leadership which necessitated the Election Commission of India to conduct the by-election to the Rajya Sabha within the six months from the date of submitting the resignation. The TDP has sufficient majority to bag three Rajya Sabha seats. According to the sources in the TDP, the party high command is planning to finalise the candidates next month.