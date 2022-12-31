JSP flays CM's language

Visakhapatnam: Instead of laying a foundation stone for the Central government-funded medical college in Narsipatnam, it would have been meaningful if Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy focused on completing Sujala Sravanthi irrigation project catering to the needs of the people of North Andhra, pointed out Shiva Sankar Rao, general secretary of Jana Sena Party. Speaking to the media here on Friday, he strongly objected to the Chief Minister's language used while speaking about the Opposition parties on the dais. "The Chief Minister has not done anything to Narsipatnam or North Andhra in the last 40 months," Shiva Sanakar Rao said.

Speaking on the occasion, JSP general secretary Bolisetty Satyanarayana said people of Andhra Pradesh were wise enough to witness the administrative lapses and dictatorial tactics adopted by the YSRCP government. Be it growing corruption or mafia culture or suppressing the rights of the people, he stated that people are now extending support to JSP chief Pawan Kalyan and the time to dethrone Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from power is not far away.

Sensing the changing political scenario, the JSP leaders said, Jagan Mohan Reddy is resorting to verbal attack on Pawan Kalyan. "In doing so, the CM intends to divert the attention of the people. Surprisingly, the leader who has no ethics or values is defining politics. It is shameful that a leader of that stature is repeatedly talking about wives of Pawan Kalyan as if he has no other weapon to prick his character," they said. Unlike Pawan Kalyan's meeting where scores of people attend voluntarily and out of love, Jagan Mohan Reddy used his power to mobilise students from nearby colleges by force, cancelling all the buses used for public transportation, the JSP leaders added.