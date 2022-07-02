JSP flays scrapping of AP Dulhan Scheme

Nellore: Jana Sena leader K Vinod Reddy said the local Muslim leaders are criticising the CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for scrapping of AP Dulhan Scheme. Visiting Ahmednagar in the city on Saturday as part of Pawananna Praja Bata, he said the main objective of this scheme was to provide financial assistance to marriage of daughters of poor families and to prevent marriages occurring at an early age.

He said the CM assured to enhance the support for marriage of children from Rs 50,000 to 1 lakh under AP Dulhan Scheme. However, he finally cancelled it.

He said Muslim people are also saying there was no official status for Urdu and still vacancies of translators at all Sachivalayam offices have not been filled by the government. He asked the community population to pray for victory of Pawan Kalyan in the coming elections to resolve all these issues.